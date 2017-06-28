“Immigrants, we get the job done”: The new Hamilton Mixtape video will give you chills

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda today unveiled the stunning new video for “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done),” a cut from the Hamilton Mixtape.

Appearing on the Today show, Miranda debuted the film by K’naan featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product. The video was directed by Tomás Whitmore and executive produced by Robert Rodriguez and Miranda.

The mini-film opens with the lyrics: “I got one job, two job, three when I need ’em. / I’ve got five roommates in this one studio but I never really see them.”

The video, which runs about six minutes long, chronicles a variety of immigrant experiences, including labor contributions and a poignant scene of a refugee father and his young son seeking a better life.