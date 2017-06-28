PAY ATTENTION

“Immigrants, we get the job done”: The new Hamilton Mixtape video will give you chills

Written by
FILE - In this March 14, 2016, file photo, actor Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks during an event with the cast of the Broadway play "Hamilton" in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Miranda has accepted Thursday, April 7, 2016, one of the largest prizes given for dramatic writing, saying that his creation of the Broadway smash Hamilton was parked by learning about Alexander Hamiltons immigrant roots. ()
Pay attention. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Written by

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda today unveiled the stunning new video for “Immigrants (We Get The Job Done),” a cut from the Hamilton Mixtape.

Appearing on the Today show, Miranda debuted the film by K’naan featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product. The video was directed by Tomás Whitmore and executive produced by Robert Rodriguez and Miranda.

The mini-film opens with the lyrics: “I got one job, two job, three when I need ’em. / I’ve got five roommates in this one studio but I never really see them.”

The video, which runs about six minutes long, chronicles a variety of immigrant experiences, including labor contributions and a poignant scene of a refugee father and his young son seeking a better life.

Read next: Lin-Manuel Miranda delivers a stirring sonnet at the Tony Awards

home our picks popular latest obsessions search