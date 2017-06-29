NEXT DRAFT

Calling all aliens, Trump’s sexist remark, and other stories you might have missed

A woman stand in front of the lanterns decorations which are displayed to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony. The lantern, left, reads "Hong Kong".
Happy Birthday, Hong Kong! (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1. Can you hear me now?

“If you believe that these broadcasts have a plausible chance of making contact with an alien intelligence, the choice to send them must rank as one of the most important decisions we will ever make as a species. Are we going to be galactic introverts, huddled behind the door and merely listening for signs of life outside? Or are we going to be extroverts, conversation-starters? And if it’s the latter, what should we say?” The always interesting Steven Johnson provides an update on our latest efforts to make contact with other life forms across the universe; and considers an important question: What if they hear us? Maybe they’ll want to communicate back and create a planetary alliance. Or maybe they’ll destroy us. Think about it. What are the odds that aliens will like humans? We don’t even like each other. From the NYT Mag, Greetings, E.T. (Please Don’t Murder Us.)

