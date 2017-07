All of Donald Trump’s White House staffers, ranked by salary

House, Mark S. $187,100 SENIOR POLICY ADVISOR

Bannon, Stephen K. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGIST AND SENIOR COUNSELOR

Bossert, Thomas P. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR HOMELAND SECURITY AND COUNTERTERRORISM

Bremberg, Andrew P. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF THE DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL

Conway, Kellyanne E. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR COUNSELOR

Dearborn, Ricky A. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR LEGISLATIVE, CABINET, INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS AND IMPLEMENTATION

DeStefano, John J. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Greenblatt, Jason D. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR INTERNATIONAL NEGOTIATIONS

Hagin, Joseph W. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF FOR OPERATIONS

Hicks, Hope C. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

Kellogg, Jr., Joseph K. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND EXECUTIVE SECRETARY AND CHIEF OF STAFF FOR THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

Manigault, Omarosa O. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC LIAISON

McFarland, Kathleen T. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

McGahn, II, Donald F. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Miller, Stephen $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR ADVISOR FOR POLICY

Porter, Robert R. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND WHITE HOUSE STAFF SECRETARY

Powell, Dina H. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR FOR STRATEGY

Priebus, Reinhold R. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OF STAFF

Reynolds, Lindsay B. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OF STAFF TO THE FIRST LADY

Scavino, Daniel J. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL MEDIA

Short, Marc T. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Sifakis, George A. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC LIAISON

Spicer, Sean M. $179,700 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND PRESS SECRETARY

Cairncross, Sean S. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE CHIEF OF STAFF

Clark, Justin R. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

Delrahim, Makan $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Diaz-Rosillo, Carlos E. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF POLICY AND INTERAGENCY COORDINATION

Eisenberg, John A. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT FOR NATIONAL SECURITY AFFAIRS AND LEGAL ADVISOR TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

Eissenstat, Everett H. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL AND INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

Gigicos, George D. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL ADVANCE

Katsas, Gregory G. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Katz, Jeremy L. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Lyons, Derek S. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY STAFF SECRETARY

McGinley, William J. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET SECRETARY

Munisteri, Stephen P. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND PRINCIPAL DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC LIAISON

Navarro, Peter K. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY

Passantino, Stefan C. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Sanders, Sarah H. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND PRINCIPAL DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY

Schiller, Keith W. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF OVAL OFFICE OPERATIONS

Stepien, William $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS

Kelly, Marcia L. $165,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION AND DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Coniglio, Peter J. $161,900 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

LaVerghetta, Dino L. $161,900 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Mabry, Sandra S. $161,900 ETHICS COUNSEL

Rinat, Ory S. $161,900 INTERIM CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER

Wetmore, David H. $161,900 IMMIGRATION ADVISOR

Harkins, Michael W. $158,123 SENIOR POLICY ANALYST

Simms, Michelle C. $158,123 ETHICS COUNSEL

Ditto, Jessica E. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

Donaldson, Ann M. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SPECIAL COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OF STAFF TO THE WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL

Gorka, Sebastian L. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND STRATEGIST

Greenstein, Ira A. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND STRATEGIST

Hudson, Hope R. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OF STAFF TO THE SENIOR COUNSELOR

Meyer, Joyce Y. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS AND HOUSE DEPUTY DIRECTOR

Raffel, Joshua H. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND COMMUNICATIONS ADVISOR

Shah, Raj S. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS AND DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH

Swonger, Amy H. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS AND SENATE DEPUTY DIRECTOR

Winfree, Paul L. $155,000 DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL AND DIRECTOR OF BUDGET POLICY

Droege, Philip C. $153,730 DIRECTOR OF RECORDS MANAGEMENT

Kalbaugh, David E. $153,730 EXECUTIVE CLERK

Toner, Jana C. $149,337 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Amin, Stacy C. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Augustine, Rene I. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Banks, George D. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

Bash, Zina G. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR REGULATORY REFORM, LEGAL AND IMMIGRATION POLICY

Block, Monica J. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION

Burnham, James M. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Carroll, Jr., James W. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Dhillon, Uttam A. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Gast, Scott F. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Haley, Vincent M. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ADVISOR FOR STRATEGY AND SPEECHWRITING

Knight, Shahira E. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

Korn, Jennifer S. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC LIAISON

Marshall, Kirk R. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE AND HUMAN CAPITAL

Radford, Julie T. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OF STAFF FOR ECONOMIC INITIATIVES

Schultz, James D. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Teller, Paul S. $140,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Sherk, James B. $136,100 LABOR ADVISOR

Raizk, Paul S. $133,410 DEPUTY DIRECTOR AND SENIOR ADVISOR FOR RECORDS MANAGEMENT

Kunkel, Matthew R. $131,767 DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL PROJECTS FOR CABINET AFFAIRS

Bash, John F. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Ellis, Michael J. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY LEGAL ADVISOR TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

Koenig, Andrew D. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Mashburn, John K. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY CABINET SECRETARY

Quebral, Dianne K. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF PUBLIC LIAISON

Schouten, Schuyler J. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Talento, Kathryn F. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR HEALTHCARE POLICY

Worthington, Ross P. $130,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ADVISOR FOR STRATEGY AND SPEECHWRITING

Veprek, Andrew M. $127,489 IMMIGRATION ADVISOR

Thomas, III, Edwin R. $119,489 ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE CLERK FOR MESSAGES AND EXECUTIVE ACTIONS

Doty, III, George E. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Epstein, Daniel Z. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Grieco, Christopher K. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Luther, Robert $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

McCommas, Stuart S. $119,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

McGinley, Michael H. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Moran, John S. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Morrell, David M. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Murray, Claire M. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Rabbitt, Brian C. $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

Walk, John $119,000 ASSOCIATE COUNSEL TO THE PRESIDENT

McCathran, William W. $116,914 ASSISTANT EXECUTIVE CLERK

Berkowitz, Avrahm J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSISTANT TO THE SENIOR ADVISOR

Blase, Brian C. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

Bock, Caroline E. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Boney, Virginia M. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Bullock, Katja $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Campau, Alexandra P. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR HEALTH POLICY

Catanzaro, Michael J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

Cheung, Steven $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS

Clifton, Patrick A. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR OPERATIONS

Dolan, Anthony R. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ADVISOR FOR PLANNING

Doocey, Sean E. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Ferre, Helen A. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF MEDIA AFFAIRS

Gray, Alexander B. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF TRADE AND MANUFACTURING POLICY

Gribbin, IV, David J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

Grisham, Stephanie A. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE FIRST LADY

Hahn, Julia A. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY STRATEGIST

Henderson, Katherine C. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Hoelscher, Douglas L. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

Howard, Benjamin R. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Jack, Brian T. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS

Karem, Michael J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL ADVANCE

Kirkland, William H. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS

Koh, Grace E. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

Lai, Joseph G. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Lira, Mathew L. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR INNOVATION POLICY AND INITIATIVES

Locetta, Jennifer R. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Maguire, Victoria J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE EVENTS AND PRESIDENTIAL SCHEDULING

Marquis, Ashley H. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Matich, Nicholas T. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE STAFF SECRETARY

McEntee, II, John D. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND PERSONAL AIDE TO THE PRESIDENT

Meadows, Elizabeth M. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR PRESS ADVANCE

Niceta, Anna C. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SOCIAL SECRETARY

Olmem, Andrew J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR ECONOMIC POLICY

Pataki, Timothy A. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Radano, Margaux M. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Roman, Michael A. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL PROJECTS AND RESEARCH

Roscoe, John M. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL

Sadler, Kelly J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF MESSAGE STRATEGY

Sayle, Desiree T. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF CORRESPONDENCE

Scully, Bethany S. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Simms, Cynthia B. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Sims, Clifton D. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ASSISTANT COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

Stell, Melinda K. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE PERSONNEL

Surabian, Andrew J. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY STRATEGIST

Tripepi, Timothy G. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST LADY

Walters, Lindsay E. $115,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY AND ADVISOR TO THE PRESS SECRETARY

Campbell, Frances L. $113,755 SUPERVISOR FOR DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT AND TRACKING UNIT

Brooke, Mary J. $107,435 SUPERVISOR OF CORRESPONDENCE REVIEW

Tucker, Phyllis J. $107,435 SUPERVISOR OF COMPUTER ADMINISTRATION FOR RECORDS MANAGEMENT

Blair, Patricia A. $102,212 CHIEF CALLIGRAPHER

Roddick, Gertrude A. $100,981 PRESIDENTIAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Jones, Crystal B. $98,323 ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR FOR DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT AND TRACKING UNIT

Saltaformaggio, Robert L. $97,956 ETHICS COUNSEL

Ambrosini, Michael J. $95,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF OF STAFF

Angelson, Alexander J. $95,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Hunter, Mallory G. $95,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT TO THE CHIEF OF STAFF

Jarmula, Ryan L. $95,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND ADVISOR FOR DEVELOPMENT AND SPEECHWRITING

Royer, Theodore M. $95,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SPEECHWRITER

Westerhout, Madeleine E. $95,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

Zadrozny, John A. $95,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR JUSTICE AND HOMELAND SECURITY POLICY

Keel, Benjamin N. $94,796 EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL ON NATIVE AMERICAN AFFAIRS

Andersen, Whitney N. $94,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR THE WHITE HOUSE MANAGEMENT OFFICE

Flynn, Matthew J. $94,000 SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR CABINET AFFAIRS

Gunn, Ashley L. $94,000 SENIOR DIRECTOR FOR CABINET AFFAIRS

Haidet, Michael B. $94,000 DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE TRAVEL OFFICE

Marshall, Michael J. $94,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF CORRESPONDENCE AND DIRECTOR OF WRITERS

Mullen, Courtney E. $94,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT

Rateike, Bradley A. $94,000 DIRECTOR OF CABINET COMMUNICATIONS

Taylor, Mary E. $94,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF NOMINATIONS

Trainer, Nicholas A. $94,000 DIRECTOR OF REGIONAL OPERATIONS

Welden, Anne‐Allen $94,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

White, Peter J. $94,000 SENIOR POLICY ANALYST

Dansky Bari, Dominique A. $92,000 DIRECTOR OF STENOGRAPHY

Brown, Debra S. $90,828 CALLIGRAPHER

Neiman, Wanda M. $90,350 ASSISTANT TO THE EXECUTIVE CLERK

Williams, Sherman A. $90,350 ASSISTANT TO THE EXECUTIVE CLERK

Gallegos, Jonathan S. $89,000 DIRECTOR OF VIDEO IMAGES

Haltom, Bronwyn A. $89,000 REGIONAL DIRECTOR

Heilig, Rebecca B. $89,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Hemming, Andrew J. $89,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Henson, Clayton T. $89,000 REGIONAL DIRECTOR

Jackman, Zoe L. $89,000 DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE INTERNSHIP PROGRAM AND VOLUNTEERS

Karnes, Katlyn L. $89,000 DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL OPERATIONS

Latcham, Alexander S. $89,000 REGIONAL DIRECTOR

Leighton, Rosalyn A. $89,000 REGIONAL DIRECTOR

Midanek, Thomas H. $89,000 REGIONAL DIRECTOR

O’Connell, James M. $89,000 REGIONAL DIRECTOR

Law, Matthew J. $84,392 SUPERVISOR FOR SEARCH AND FILE SECTION

Barger, Lara R. $83,000 SENIOR DIGITAL STRATEGIST

Caporale, Justin R. $83,000 LEAD ADVANCE REPRESENTATIVE

Fwu, Melissa E. $83,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Gabriel, Robert $83,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT

Love, Kelly A. $83,000 SENIOR PRESS ASSISTANT

Luna, Nicholas F. $83,000 LEAD ADVANCE REPRESENTATIVE

Miller, Benjamin T. $83,000 LEAD ADVANCE REPRESENTATIVE

Miller, Max L. $83,000 LEAD ADVANCE REPRESENTATIVE

Salem, Hannah H. $83,000 SENIOR LEAD PRESS REPRESENTATIVE

Short, Michael C. $83,000 SENIOR PRESS ASSISTANT

Smith, Ja’Ron K. $83,000 URBAN AFFAIRS AND REVITALIZATION POLICY ADVISOR

Samuels, Jr., Wendell A. $82,377 RECORDS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS SPECIALIST

DeGuzman, Jr., Danilo $82,027 PRESIDENTIAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST

Pate, Brian E. $81,680 ASSISTANT TO THE EXECUTIVE CLERK FOR LEGISLATION

Goad, Robert T. $79,720 EDUCATION ADVISOR

Varghese, Elizabeth J. $79,117 SUPERVISOR FOR RECORDS MANAGEMENT CLASSIFICATION

McCormick, Michael J. $78,470 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF STENOGRAPHY

Millison, Chad L. $77,593 ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR FOR SEARCH AND FILE

Anderson, Alexander J. $77,000 DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT

Bonvillian, Marcus D. $77,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Curry, Catherine E. $77,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Dumbauld, Cassidy M. $77,000 PROJECT MANAGER

Eason, William J. $77,000 LEAD PRESS REPRESENTATIVE

Eisner-Poor, Kaitlyn E. $77,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Fisher, Mary‐Kathryn $77,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF ADVANCE FOR THE FIRST LADY

Giuliani, Andrew H. $77,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Gross, Mackenzie A. $77,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Kennedy, Adam R. $77,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH

Maxwell, Kyle D. $77,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SCHEDULING

McKee, Kara L. $77,000 EDUCATION, WOMEN AND FAMILIES, AND WORKFORCE POLICY ADVISOR

Nasim, Laura F. $77,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Powers, Megan K. $77,000 LEAD PRESS REPRESENTATIVE

Schechter, Cecilia S. $77,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT

Schneider, Vanessa M. $77,000 DEPUTY SOCIAL SECRETARY

Smith, Lara M. $77,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Stokes, Caroline M. $77,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Sutton, Abraham J. $77,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Walker, Evan J. $77,000 SENIOR DIGITAL STRATEGIST

Wasserstein, Rebecca L. $77,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF WHITE HOUSE TRAVEL OFFICE

Trainor, Gregory T. $76,685 DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL PROJECTS FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Johnson, Linda M. $74,666 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Young, Jr., Reginald D. $72,648 SENIOR RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Jackson, Theresa R. $70,629 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Larimer, Becky S. $70,100 CALLIGRAPHER

Baldwin, Brittany L. $70,000 SPEECHWRITER

Biddle, Emily K. $70,000 DEPUTY SOCIAL SECRETARY

Butterfield, Nicholas W. $70,000 ASSISTANT STAFF SECRETARY

Davis, Sylvia M. $70,000 ASSISTANT STAFF SECRETARY

Delahoyde, Magdelana A. $70,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Dorr, Kaelan K. $70,000 DIRECTOR OF CONGRESSIONAL COMMUNICATIONS

Henning, Katherine A. $70,000 DIRECTOR OF BROADCAST MEDIA

Mattson, Philip C. $69,634 DIRECTOR OF MAIL ANALYSIS

King, Taeshonnda C. $69,100 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Claude, Lilia H. $67,801 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

DeGuzman, Brian K. $67,334 DIRECTOR OF THE WHITE HOUSE SWITCHBOARD

Moorhead, Mari K. $66,510 ASSISTANT TO THE OFFICE OF AMERICAN INNOVATION

Paranzino, Anthony M. $66,510 DIRECTOR OF AGENCY OUTREACH FOR CABINET AFFAIRS

Sands, Amy P. $66,500 STENOGRAPHER

Tallman, Jonathan T. $66,500 STENOGRAPHER

Edmonds, Anita J. $66,008 ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR FOR CLASSIFICATION

Lartey, Solomon D. $65,969 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Sass, Joan C. $65,969 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Hoang, Vy T. $62,082 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Baitel, Rachael $62,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Bis, Justin B. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Boza-Holman, Sofia M. $62,000 REGIONAL COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

Castillo, Hannah J. $62,000 OPERATIONS MANAGER

Coldiron, Marc W. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Cypher, Catharine D. $62,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT

Duke, Hannah A. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Feinberg, Rebecca P. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Forrest, Jordan J. $62,000 SENIOR TRIP COORDINATOR

Grant, Darby W. $62,000 DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENTIAL GIFTS

Henry, John R. $62,000 DIRECTOR OF AGENCY LIAISON FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Holley, Michael Q. $62,000 SPECIAL PROJECTS MANAGER

Ilagan, Kelly A. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Magyarits, Caroline S. $62,000 DIRECTOR OF RADIO MEDIA

McDonald, Michael P. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Moorhead, Jacqueline U. $62,000 RESEARCH ANALYST AND EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Morrall, Kimberly E. $62,000 SENIOR DIRECTOR OF SCHEDULING

Morrone, Vanessa M. $62,000 ADVISOR TO THE PRESS SECRETARY

Pursley, Alexa R. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Reese, Christopher M. $62,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Scarlett, Brian L. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Slate, Taylor M. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Smith, Cooper J. $62,000 DEPUTY ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Blount, Patricia H. $61,829 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Alexander, Monica K. $56,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Chalkey, R Cody J. $56,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Conklin, Hayley C. $56,000 OPERATIONS MANAGER

D’Antuono, Hayley L. $56,000 SCHEDULER AND TRIP COORDINATOR

David, Blandon J. $56,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Delaplane, Blake W. $56,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT

Fetalvo, Ninio J. $56,000 ASSISTANT PRESS SECRETARY

Finzer, Mary C. $56,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Griswold, Julia C. $56,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Harrison, William B. $56,000 TRIP COORDINATOR

Henrichs, Joy E. $56,000 OPERATIONS MANAGER

Hurley, Carolina L. $56,000 DIRECTOR OF REGIONAL MEDIA

McCann, Meghan B. $56,000 WEST WING RECEPTIONIST

Mew, Erin C. $56,000 OPERATIONS MANAGER

Michael, Molly A. $56,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Parkinson, Andrew Z. $56,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Porter, Madison F. $56,000 SENIOR WRITER FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Potter, Caroline J. $56,000 OPERATIONS MANAGER

Saunders, Matthew L. $56,000 SPECIAL ASSISTANT

Stone, Alexandra E. $56,000 FINANCE AND LOGISTICS OFFICER

Strom, Natalie M. $56,000 ASSISTANT PRESS SECRETARY AND SENIOR WRITER

Weber, Lauren F. $56,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Wilkins, Catherine E. $56,000 DIRECTOR OF PERSONAL CORRESPONDENCE

Morgen, Hunter M. $54,972 DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR BUY AMERICAN/HIRE AMERICAN

Jones, Takesha R. $54,338 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Rafi, Hina A. $52,035 DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR INFORMATION SERVICES

Czajkowski, Daniel V. $51,000 LEGAL ASSISTANT

Da Pieve, Lucas E. $51,000 DIRECTOR OF DIGITAL RESPONSE FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Goyer, IV, James L. $51,000 LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANT

Hulse, Elliott Y. $51,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Oberg, Elizabeth A. $51,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Pritchard, Bethany L. $51,000 TRAVEL MANAGER

Riddaugh, Andrew M. $51,000 TRAVEL MANAGER

Ross, Tyler E. $51,000 DIRECTOR OF SPECIALTY MEDIA

Szabo, Thomas G. $51,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Poese, Caroline S. $49,394 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Kelly, Nijah C. $49,061 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

D’Arcangelo, Nicole M. $47,576 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Jones, Sidney L. $47,576 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Miraaj-Raza, Sidrah $47,576 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Beley, James P. $47,000 WRITER FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Braid, Duncan M. $47,000 RESEARCH ASSOCIATE

Bucci, Kristine A. $47,000 RESEARCH ASSOCIATE

Callaghan, Christine B. $47,000 RESEARCH ASSOCIATE

Carroll, III, James W. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Cheap, Casey C. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Coia, Giovanna T. $47,000 PRESS ASSISTANT

Conant, Ann M. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Espinoza, Jonathan $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Fields, Austin T. $47,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Georges, Eliza B. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Hicks, Catherine F. $47,000 PRESS ASSISTANT

Hyde, Montana L. $47,000 DIRECTOR OF STUDENT AND CHILDREN’S CORRESPONDENCE

Johnson, Julia B. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Klingler, McLaurine E. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

LeHardy, Anne H. $47,000 PRESS ASSISTANT

Levell, Leah V. $47,000 COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR

MacInnis, Hannah F. $47,000 PRODUCTION ASSISTANT

Mahfouz, Michael D. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

McAvoy, Ryan P. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Mitchelson, William J. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Mocarski, Ashley D. $47,000 PRESS ASSISTANT

Montesi, Janet M. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Murphy, Christine M. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Pedersen, Brittany N. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Redle, Alexander J. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Saady, Elizabeth A. $47,000 SCHEDULER

Salvi, Mary E. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Shoemaker, Clay M. $47,000 COMMUNICATIONS ASSISTANT

Teresa, Tyler C. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Uli, Gabriella M. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Veletsis, Alexandra E. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Walsh, Brian K. $47,000 RESEARCH ASSOCIATE

Weiser, Benjamin S. $47,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Zager, Samantha L. $47,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Garcia, Eunice $46,088 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Moran, Colleen P. $46,088 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Munro, Marea L. $46,088 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Horton, Michael J. $44,941 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Fama, Jocelyn M. $42,882 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Ridgway, Mariel H. $42,882 ASSISTANT TO THE EXECUTIVE CLERK

Rizk, Danielle C. $42,882 RECORDS MANAGEMENT ANALYST

Teclu, Segen G. $42,882 INFORMATION SERVICES OPERATOR

Cabaniss, Anna K. $42,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

El-Fakir, Alexander T. $42,000 RESEARCH ANALYST

Schaffer, Ari B. $42,000 RESEARCH ANALYST

Sewell, John B. $42,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Blount, Mallory N. $40,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Clemens, Nicholas J. $40,000 WRITER FOR CORRESPONDENCE

Hennessey, Millicent S. $40,000 STAFF ASSISTANT

Horning, Daniel M. $40,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Joannou, Thomas W. $40,000 PERSONAL AIDE

Lataif, Emily P. $40,000 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

MacDonnell, Patrick P. $40,000 RESEARCH ASSISTANT AND EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Walker, Jr., Christopher A. $40,000 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

Cohn, Gary D. $30,000 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL

Liddell, Christopher P. $30,000 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Cordish, Reed S. $0 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR INTERGOVERNMENTAL AND TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES

Kushner, Jared C. $0 ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR ADVISOR