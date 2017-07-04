Scientists in Ecuador have just managed to breed the Jambato frog, a native species once thought to have been extinct.

The Jambato (Atelopus ignescens) is also known as the Quito stubfoot toad. Once ubiquitous in Ecuador’s capital and national parks, it hadn’t been spotted since the late 1980s. Then last year, scientists discovered a group of these frogs. They were brought to the Jambatu Center for Amphibian Conservation in Quito, where the frogs were recently able to reproduce and lay eggs. The center’s herpetologists are continuing to help the amphibians grow into healthy adult frogs so they can eventually be reintroduced into the wild.

Scientists point to climate change, pollution, and habitat destruction as main threats to the species. Ecuador is home to almost 500 species of amphibians, according to the country’s environment minister, Tarsicio Granizo. More than 180 are at some risk of extinction.

Watch our video above to see what the Jambato frog looks like.