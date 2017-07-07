Amazon Prime is getting closer to Jeff Bezos’ dream

Jeff Bezos wants everyone to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. He’s getting closer to making that happen.

As of late June, 85 million people in the US were signed up for Prime, Amazon’s signature membership program, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), a leading research firm on all things Amazon. Those Prime customers spent on average $1,300 a year and made up 63% of all Amazon users in the US.

By comparison, there are 126 million households in the US, according to data from the Census Bureau. There’s probably a small number of households that have multiple Amazon Prime accounts, but by the simplest math you could estimate that about two-thirds of all US households have a Prime subscription.

Prime costs $99 a year or $10.99 a month. Its perks include a lot of things that are free and unlimited. For example, free two-day shipping, free same-day and even two-hour shipping in certain zip codes, unlimited video streaming from Prime Video, unlimited music streaming from Prime Music, and unlimited photo storage.

“We want Prime to be such a good value, you’d be irresponsible not to be a member,” Amazon CEO Bezos wrote in his 2016 letter to shareholders. “There’s a good chance you’re already one of them, but if you’re not—please be responsible—join Prime.”