Ivanka Trump sat in for her father at a meeting of G20 leaders

When US president Donald Trump opted to skip part of a meeting of world leaders, his daughter Ivanka sat in his place.

Ivanka sat at the Group of 20 meeting table in Hamburg during a session on African migration and health led by the president of the World Bank, Bloomberg reports. An official who was present told Bloomberg she took the senior Trump’s place at the leaders’ table at least twice, but didn’t speak.

(Twitter)

The photo above tweeted by a member of the Russian G20 delegation, and later deleted, shows Ivanka seated at the leaders table between UK prime minister Theresa May and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Every world leader can’t necessarily be at everything, and others do take their place when a G20 leader steps out—but the Wall Street Journal notes their seats are typically filled by government ministers.

A spokesman for the first daughter told the Wall Street Journal that she “briefly joined the main table when the president had to step out.”

Ivanka, who serves as an unpaid senior adviser to her father, told Fox & Friends recently that she tries to “leave the politics to other people.”