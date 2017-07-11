How to stack your luggage in the overhead bin without ruining it for everyone

Along with “why is my flight cancelled?” and “what is that smell?” it is one of the greatest enigmas of modern air travel: Why can’t our fellow passengers place their bags in the overhead bin like normal humans?

Missteps abound in this frantic game of luggage Tetris. Otherwise reasonable people violently shove their luggage into bins, lay their bags horizontally, spread items out to hog the space. Passengers routinely stuff items that could easily fit under the seats in front of them in the overhead bins. Some even sneak their stuff into bins meant for passengers closer to the front of the plane, then snatch them in their headlong rush for the exit upon landing.

Granted, travelers loading their (sometimes gigantic) carry-ons into the overhead bins aren’t at their finest. The process follows two other torturous steps of airline travel—an endless airport security line and the interminable wait at a crowded gate—so it’s perhaps understandable that overhead-bin-loading is an exercise in chaos and ineptitude.

But it’s worth taking a moment to focus on the task. Doing it wrong will leave your seat mates feeling vengeful (say goodbye to your armrest), and also tick off your flight attendants. It even could delay your flight entirely. (If you’ve ever seen your flight attendants frantically pacing up and down the aisles shutting bins, it’s because the plane can’t depart if you’re still futzing with your suitcase. It’s not unheard of for flights to be delayed because of overhead luggage drama.)

So let’s all take a moment to go over some rules of etiquette for this scarce, highly valuable few feet of space: