Donald Trump and Emanuel Macron’s awkward G20 encounter actually has a simple explanation

French president Emmanuel Macron has, once again, gotten physical with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The latest incident took place at the G20 summit in Hamburg. When the world leaders gathered for the traditional “family photo,” Macron is seen pushing through the crowd to stand next to Trump. Once Macron reaches the front row, he claps Trump on the shoulder, before taking his place beside the US president.

According to one British newspaper, Macron took the opportunity to “zone in on Trump like a cruise missile.” While some commentators saw the encounter as yet another example of Macron going mano a mano with Trump, French media had a simple explanation.

Macron was actually following “a strict diplomatic rule,” Le Parisien newspaper reports. According to protocol, the first row is reserved for presidents, with the longest-serving leaders positioned in the center and newer arrivals at the end. Macron thus moved to stand next to Trump, another recently elected president. The third row is intended for representatives of international bodies, such as the director of the IMF Christine Lagarde, whilst the second row is for heads of state and prime ministers. There was an exception for Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany, who allowed to stand in the center of the first rank as she was hosting the summit.

In May, during the NATO summit in Brussels, the two alpha males engaged in a death-grip handshake, in which their “knuckles turned white and their jaws seemed to clench.” The photos showed Macron grabbing Trump’s hand hard and refusing to let go—even when Trump tried to pull away. Trump, who was notorious for his uncomfortably long handshakes), had clearly lost at his own game.

Macron went on to explain that the handshake wasn’t an innocent encounter but “a moment of truth.” He added: “We must show that we won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but not to over-publicize it either. I don’t believe in the diplomacy of public invectives but in my bilateral talks, I don’t let anything pass, it’s how one gets respected.”