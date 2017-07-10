NEXT DRAFT

Global warming wake-up call, Putin’s plans, and eight other stories you might have missed

1. This is not a chill pill

In recent years, the rising temperatures associated with climate change have boiled America down to two types of climate science observers. Those who believe it, and those who, inexplicably, don’t. Well, we might need to add a third category. Those who believe the science and are worried about the future—but who are not nearly worried enough. In NY Mag, David Wallace-Wells explains why cities engulfed by rising seas might be just a warm-up. “No matter how well-informed you are, you are surely not alarmed enough. Over the past decades, our culture has gone apocalyptic with zombie movies and Mad Max dystopias, perhaps the collective result of displaced climate anxiety, and yet when it comes to contemplating real-world warming dangers, we suffer from an incredible failure of imagination.” The Uninhabitable Earth: Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak—sooner than you think. (In fairness, we still can’t be entirely sure to what extent humans are implicated in the rising tempera… blub, blub, blub…)

+ It’s worth noting that some climate scientists think the NY Mag forecast is entirely too extreme and bends all evidence to its worst case scenario. Either way, at least we know the G-19 is on it.

+ According to a recent study, just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of global emissions.

+ “Utilities argue that rules allowing private solar customers to sell excess power back to the grid at the retail price—a practice known as net metering—can be unfair to homeowners who do not want or cannot afford their own solar installations.” The NYT on how utility lobbyists have used some pretty laughable arguments to effectively convince states to roll back incentives associated with installing solar panels.

+ China just built a solar power array that looks like a panda.

