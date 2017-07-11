Introducing Machines With Brains: What it means to be human in a world that’s increasingly filled with robots

Today we’re excited to present our most ambitious special project to date, Machines With Brains. It’s an outgrowth of our obsession with artificial intelligence, robots, drones, self-driving cars, and chatbots. While the obsession focuses on the latest news and advancements in robotics and AI, today’s project delves more deeply into what it means to be human in a world that is increasingly powered by these technologies.

The stories in this series took reporters from Milton, Wisconsin, to Chongqing, China. The result is 13 longform, interactive stories, with original photography, illustration, and video:

At the heart of each story is the very human desire to feel more whole.

This project combines the depth of a narrative magazine with the agility of digital media and Quartz’s mobile-native approach. The interface is heavily tactile and encourages you to interact by swiping and tapping through stories. Videos are made to work best on your phone.

