How to watch Trump’s nominee for FBI director testify before the Senate

Former federal prosecutor Chris Wray, Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, will testify tomorrow (July 12) in a confirmation hearing before the US Senate’s Judiciary Committee. Trump announced Wray’s nomination on June 7 on Twitter, just over a month after unceremoniously firing James Comey from the job—a decision Trump later said was related to his frustration with the ongoing Russia probe.

A former Justice Department attorney, Wray has worked in private practice for more than a decade, mostly representing companies and officials accused of federal crimes. He has close ties to New Jersey governor and one-time Trump advisor Chris Christie, serving as his “personal attorney” during the Bridgegate investigation.

Wray’s nomination requires a simple majority vote in the Senate. As Republicans hold 52 of the seats, he is likely to be confirmed.

How to watch the Wray hearing online

Wray’s testimony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US eastern time. It will be streamed online via PBS NewsHour (you can also watch PBS’s stream here, on the player above) and C-SPAN. There’ll also be a live stream on the Senate website.

