ISIS loses Mosul, Earth’s mass extinction, and eight other stories you might have missed

A Sun Bear, native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, sleeps in a tree at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, July 11, 2017, as temperatures reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit and the humid air makes it feel like 105 degrees.
I am a bear. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
1. Disorganized crime family?

For months we’ve been hearing that there’s only smoke when it comes to indications that the Trump campaign team colluded with Russia. Today, we’ve got our first glimpses of fire by way of a collection of emails released by Donald Trump Jr (he shared them on Twitter just before the NYT was set to publish them). Trump Jr was invited to a meeting in which he would gain access to material that was harmful to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and which was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” His response: “If it’s what you say I love it.” The email exchange suggests that the subsequent meeting may have broken campaign laws (at the least). No matter how you look at it, President Trump is having a bad heir day.

+ WaPo: Donald Trump Jr.’s full emails about meeting a ‘Russian government attorney,’ annotated. (It always comes down to emails…)

+ The president’s initial response came through his spokesperson: “My son is a high quality person, and I applaud his transparency.”

