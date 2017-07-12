As news traveled around the world that one of the largest icebergs ever observed had finally broken off from Antarctica, reporters were faced with a question of scale. Few among us can visualize just how large a 2,200 square-mile (5,698 square-kilometer) hunk of ice really is, so they had to come up with a reference their readers might recognize.
|Here’s a tour of the world, by way of iceberg-sized places:
|In Argentina 🇦🇷 the iceberg was 25 times the size of Buenos Aires
|In Australia 🇦🇺 it was twice the size of the Australian Capital Territory
|In Belgium 🇧🇪 it was half the size of Flanders
|In Brazil 🇧🇷 it was the size of the Federal District
|In Canada 🇨🇦 it was the size of Prince Edward Island
|In Colombia 🇨🇴 it was the size of Cordillera Province
|In Cyprus 🇨🇾 it was equivalent to two Luxembourgs
|In Denmark 🇩🇰 it was the size of Funen
|In Finland 🇫🇮 it was twice the size of Gotland
|In France 🇫🇷 it was 60 times larger than Paris
|In Germany 🇩🇪 it was twice as big as Saarland
|In Greece 🇬🇷 it was the size of Crete
|In India 🇮🇳 it was one-and-a-half times the size of Goa
|In Indonesia 🇮🇩 it was almost as large as the island of Bali
|In Italy 🇮🇹 it was the size of the Liguria region
|In Japan 🇯🇵 it was the size of Mie prefecture
|In Mexico 🇲🇽 it was 55 times the size of Paris
|In the Netherlands 🇳🇱 it was slightly larger than the province of Gelderland
|In Norway 🇳🇴 it was the size of Akershus county
|In Poland 🇵🇱 it was one-third the size of Malopolska Province
|In Russia 🇷🇺 it was quarter the size of the Moscow region
|In South Korea 🇰🇷 it was half the size of Gyeonggi Province
|In Spain 🇪🇸 it was the size of 10 Madrids
|In Taiwan 🇹🇼 it was one-sixth of Taiwan
|In Turkey 🇹🇷 it was four times the size of Istanbul
|In the UK 🇬🇧 it was a quarter the size of Wales
|In Ukraine 🇺🇦 it was half the size of the Transcarpathian region
|And in the US 🇺🇸 it was definitely a Delaware