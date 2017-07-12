REFERENCE POINTS

Two Luxembourgs, 10 Madrids, one Delaware: How a giant iceberg is described around the world

Overhead view of the Larsen C iceberg
Dover froze over. (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Reuters)
As news traveled around the world that one of the largest icebergs ever observed had finally broken off from Antarctica, reporters were faced with a question of scale. Few among us can visualize just how large a 2,200 square-mile (5,698 square-kilometer) hunk of ice really is, so they had to come up with a reference their readers might recognize.

Here’s a tour of the world, by way of iceberg-sized places:
In Argentina 🇦🇷 the iceberg was 25 times the size of Buenos Aires
In Australia 🇦🇺 it was twice the size of the Australian Capital Territory
In Belgium 🇧🇪 it was half the size of Flanders
In Brazil 🇧🇷 it was the size of the Federal District
In Canada 🇨🇦 it was the size of Prince Edward Island
In Colombia 🇨🇴 it was the size of Cordillera Province
In Cyprus 🇨🇾 it was equivalent to two Luxembourgs
In Denmark 🇩🇰 it was the size of Funen
In Finland 🇫🇮 it was twice the size of Gotland
In France 🇫🇷 it was 60 times larger than Paris
In Germany 🇩🇪 it was twice as big as Saarland
In Greece 🇬🇷 it was the size of Crete
In India 🇮🇳 it was one-and-a-half times the size of Goa
In Indonesia 🇮🇩 it was almost as large as the island of Bali
In Italy 🇮🇹 it was the size of the Liguria region
In Japan 🇯🇵 it was the size of Mie prefecture
In Mexico 🇲🇽 it was 55 times the size of Paris
In the Netherlands 🇳🇱 it was slightly larger than the province of Gelderland
In Norway 🇳🇴 it was the size of Akershus county
In Poland 🇵🇱 it was one-third the size of Malopolska Province
In Russia 🇷🇺 it was quarter the size of the Moscow region
In South Korea 🇰🇷 it was half the size of Gyeonggi Province
In Spain 🇪🇸 it was the size of 10 Madrids
In Taiwan 🇹🇼 it was one-sixth of Taiwan
In Turkey 🇹🇷 it was four times the size of Istanbul
In the UK 🇬🇧 it was a quarter the size of Wales
In Ukraine 🇺🇦 it was half the size of the Transcarpathian region
And in the US 🇺🇸 it was definitely a Delaware
