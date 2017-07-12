This is the worst 20 seconds of soccer ever

It’s “the beautiful game”—apart from those times when it’s not.

The Italian magazine l’Ulitmo Uomo recently questioned whether a 20-second slice of a soccer game played out by two Premier League teams in the UK in 1993 was the most inept display of professional soccer ever captured on film. The magazine listed out 25 reasons why (link in Italian) this comedy of errors is so egregious, and it will be pretty apparent if you look for yourself:

An Italian magazine just elected this as the worst 20 seconds of football ever played (QPR vs. Man City, 1993) pic.twitter.com/3wR3Ol12Gg — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 12, 2017

Fortunes have shifted mightily for the two teams involved since this meeting 24 years ago. Back in 1993, Queen’s Park Rangers (QPR) finished near the top of the league in fifth, whereas Manchester City were a relatively inconsequential mid-table team, perennially overshadowed by their crosstown neighbor Manchester United.

Now, Manchester City is owned primarily byMansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the United Arab Emirates and head of the International Petroleum Investment Company, and has won multiple Premier League titles as a result of his heavy investment since 2008. QPR, on the other hand, has fallen out of the Premier League, relegated to the UK’s second tier of professional soccer, the Championship, and struggled to survive relegation from that last year.