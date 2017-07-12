The top products sold across the globe during Amazon Prime Day

This year’s Amazon Prime Day (technically 30 hours spread over three days in the continental US) was the biggest sales day in the company’s history, surpassing both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the online retailer said today (July 12) in a press release.

Amazon said sales were up more than 60% from the same period last year, as tens of millions of Prime members made a purchase. As of June, Amazon had 85 million Prime subscribers in the US alone.

By country, the top products purchased ranged from the Nintendo Switch in Mexico to—appropriately—espresso machinery in Italy. In the US and Canada, Instant Pot cookers were especially hot.

Country Top products US Instant Pot, 23andMe DNA tests UK TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Sony Playstation 4 Spain Moto G Plus (5th Generation) Smartphone Mexico Nintendo Switch Japan SAVAS Whey Protein; Happy Belly pure bottled water Italy Caffe Vergnano 1882 Espresso machine Germany and Austria PlayStation Plus Membership, Soda Stream France and Belgium Game of Thrones – The Complete Season 1 to 6 Blu-Ray China Fisher Price Soothe and Glow Seahorse Canada Instant Pot, AA Rechargeable Batteries

The top purchase overall? The Echo Dot, which took the top slot as the best-selling product from any manufacturer in any category across Amazon globally. This isn’t especially surprising. Amazon has previously highlighted its own products, like the Kindle e-reader and Fire TV stick, for significant Prime Day discounts.

Amazon introduced Prime Day in 2015 to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary. Consumers that year purchased 47,000 TVs, 41,000 pairs of Bose headphones, and an astonishing 12,000 copies of the unrated version of Fifty Shades of Grey on Blue-ray. Close readers of Quartz that year would likely not have been swayed to purchase the film adaptation of the BDSM-themed novel, knowing that the steamiest scenes are best found elsewhere.

