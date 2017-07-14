Fish as art, not food

One of Tokyo’s most popular summer attractions features LED light displays, impressive glass sculptures, an immersive soundscape and, most importantly, thousands of sea creatures.

The living art installation is the work of Japanese artist Hidetomo Kimura. His Art Aquarium combines the movements of about 5,000 goldfish with light shows, beautifully crafted fishbowls and projection mapping, that shows Black Moor goldfish as shadows against a white background, creating the illusion of a moving Japanese ink-and-wash painting.

Art Aquarium is part of an ongoing art series that’s been running for the past 10 years. The series has made quite the splash, bringing in millions of visitors every year to shows in Japan and abroad. This particular exhibition will continue until September 24.