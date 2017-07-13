HBO and “Westworld” dominated the Emmy nominations, but Netflix closed the gap

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 2017 Emmys this morning, and for the 17th year in a row, HBO led the pack, this time with a whopping 110 nominations.

HBO’s feat is especially impressive when you consider that Game of Thrones, its crown jewel and a perennial Emmys juggernaut, was not even eligible this year. Robot thriller Westworld picked up the slack, earning 22 nominations (tying Saturday Night Live for the most for a single show this year) including one for best drama.

Netflix, meanwhile, almost doubled its nomination haul from last year, grabbing 91 on the backs of shows like The Crown, Master of None, and Stranger Things. As the streaming giant continues to rapidly expand its original programming (and as Game of Thrones ends for good next year), it could soon overtake HBO as the Emmys leader.

Elsewhere in the streaming world, Hulu secured its first-ever series nomination as The Handmaid’s Tale was nominated for best drama. The nomination should go a long way towards making Hulu a serious prestige player in Hollywood.

As usual, the TV Academy made a few pleasantly surprising selections, but even more head-scratching decisions. Here are a few:

The good

Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld received a best lead actress in a drama nomination.

Ann Dowd got two nominations, one for The Handmaid’s Tale, the other for The Leftovers.

Atlanta and Master of None grabbed best comedy series nods.

Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, and Alec Baldwin were recognized for their great work on Saturday Night Live (and the Academy also didn’t forget David S. Pumpkins himself, Tom Hanks).

Carrie Fisher earned a posthumous nomination for her role in the comedy Catastrophe.

The bad

The Academy once again neglected the best show on television, The Leftovers, in the drama category, and its incredible lead actress, Carrie Coon (though she did receive a nomination for her role on Fargo).

Little (or nothing) was given to Catastrophe, Legion, Dear White People, Rectify, The Good Place and many others far more worthy than some of those that received lots of love (looking at you, House of Cards).

The 2017 Oscars telecast received a nomination despite the massive envelope snafu.

The very bad

Barb from Stranger Things got a nomination. Yes, for real. No, we don’t understand it either.

The 69th annual Emmy awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sept. 17 at 8pm eastern time. Stephen Colbert, whose Late Show picked up several nominations this year, will serve as host. You can see the full list of nominations at the Emmys website, but here are the major ones:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Allison Janney, Mom

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Limited Series