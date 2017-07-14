The worst behaviors of bad bosses, ranked

There are many different ways to be a good boss, but if your goal is to be a bad boss, it’s pretty clear what you have to do.
Taking credit for their underlings’ work is the worst of all bad-boss behaviors, according to a new survey of more than 1,200 full-time US workers, conducted by software company BambooHR. When asked to rank a list of odious managerial tendencies, 63% of respondents said hogging credit was unacceptable, or something they would consider worth quitting over.
Women were particularly offended by bosses wrongly taking credit—71% called it the worst behavior—and the habit seems more noxious the older you are. Workers over 60 were much more likely (77%) to find it offensive than workers under 30 (57%).
Other common behaviors are much more tolerable. More than half say its fine if their bosses don’t socialize with them out of work, and 64% say it’s ok if their bosses don’t friend them on social media.
Here’s BambooHR’s ranking of the 10 worst behaviors:
|Bad Boss Behavior
|Percentage who call it unacceptable or a deal breaker
|Your boss takes credit for your work
|63%
|Your boss doesn’t trust or empower you
|62
|Your boss doesn’t care if you’re overworked
|58
|Your boss doesn’t advocate for you
|57
|Your boss hires and promotes the wrong people
|56
|Your boss doesn’t back you up
|55
|Your boss doesn’t provide proper direction
|54
|Your boss micromanages
|53
|Your boss focuses more on your weaknesses than strengths
|53
|Your boss doesn’t set clear expectations
|52
Almost 44% of the workers said they had quit a job because of a boss, and the most commonly cited explanations—the respondents could provide up to three reasons—were management style (37%), inappropriate behavior (26%), or harassment of employees (24%).