Donald Trump Jr.’s sketchy Russia meeting is spurring a reluctant Congress to act

The revelation that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer under the pretense of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton appears sufficiently sketchy as to move even reluctant congressional Republicans to act.

The head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, said today he is sending a letter to formally request that Trump Jr. testify under oath before the panel, and will reportedly subpoena him if necessary. Yesterday (July 12), the GOP senator also said he would ask former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to appear, possibly as early as next week.

“I think it’s just raised a lot of questions,” Grassley told a CNN reporter, while still praising what he said was the Trump family’s transparency on questions about Russia. “It seems like every conversation that has come from somebody in the family, where there’s been some sort of issue, they’ve seemed always to be very, very open,” he said.

Grassley’s actions represent the first major movement from a Republican since details of the meeting came to light earlier this week. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has been dodging reporters’ questions on the issue, and House speaker Paul Ryan has said only that he believes it is important to “get to the bottom of all of this.”

Unsurprisingly, lawmakers on the other side of the aisle have been quicker to criticize Trump Jr., with former Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine saying his actions could be considered treasonous. “We are now beyond obstruction of justice,” he said. “This is moving into perjury, false statements and even potentially treason.”

Tim Kaine: "We're now beyond obstruction of justice…this is moving into perjury…and potentially treason." pic.twitter.com/DikxAnWykC — Axios (@axios) July 11, 2017

Representatives Brad Sherman and Al Green also ratcheted up the pressure from their end by introducing articles of impeachment against the president on July 12, citing obstruction of justice.

“Recent disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. indicate that Trump’s campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia,” Sherman said in a statement. “It now seems likely that the President had something to hide when he tried to curtail the investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the wider Russian probe. I believe his conversations with, and subsequent firing of, FBI Director James Comey constitute Obstruction of Justice.”

Previously undisclosed communications between Trump Jr. and an intermediary, public-relations executive Rob Goldstone, provide the most concrete evidence to date that the Trump campaign was willing to accept Russia’s help in the campaign for the US presidency.