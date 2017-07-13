NEXT DRAFT

Gene-altering cancer treatment, powdered cheese chemicals, and other stories you may have missed

1. You’ve been weaponized

It sounds like something out of a science fiction plot. Doctors extract some white blood cells from your body, genetically engineer them to be warriors against cancer, and then put the altered cells back into your body where they multiply and begin to fight your disease. If approved by the full FDA (the unanimous recommendation from the organization’s panel), the technique will only be used in relatively small number of cases and the personalized process is extremely expensive, but it could herald a whole new way to fight cancer and other diseases; in which you are your own best defense. From the NYT: FDA Panel Recommends Approval for Gene-Altering Leukemia Treatment.

+ One oncologist summed up the opinion of many in the field: “This is the most exciting thing I’ve seen in my lifetime.” NPR: The ‘Living Drug’ That Fights Cancer By Harnessing Immune System.

