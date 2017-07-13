Marc Andreessen says he’s reading these eight provocative books to better understand our world

Marc Andreessen’s (now dormant) Twitter feed was like the Venture Capitalist’s Review of Books. He issued a steady stream of dozens of recommendations (more than 100), revealing a catholic diet of science fiction, economics, American history, political science, and deep dives into the American hippopotamus industry. They’re still coming.

In an interview with founders of the payment startup Stripe, the Netscape co-founder and VC who has backed in some of the biggest hits of the last decade (e.g. Airbnb, Twitter, Facebook), summarized the most challenging books he’s reading to better understand the world.

Andreessen, like all VCs, is paid to invest in the next big thing. One of the ways he does that is by keeping an eye on “what do nerds do on nights and weekend,” what he called the single most reliable source of new ideas adopted by the broader culture and economy (if interested, check out cryptocurrency, biohacking, quantified self, synthetic biology, virtual reality, drones, and self-driving cars).

But investors also want to know the broader trends: Where are we going, and how did we get here? How is the past informing the future? Books are one answer. Answering a question about books that have challenged his ideas, he replied with this list. You can read the full interview here.