A corruption case against Pakistan’s prime minister hinges on his family’s use of the wrong font

Choosing the wrong font can be disastrous. But illegible résumés and confusing road signage seem trivial compared with the #Fontgate that threatens to bring down Pakistan’s prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The billionaire industrialist and three-term prime minister is learning a bitter graphic design lesson as the unfolding corruption and money laundering case against him now hinges on the misuse of the Microsoft Office typeface Calibri.

Sharif, who was once dismissed from office for corruption, is under investigation after offshore accounts in his family’s name were discovered in the Panama Papers leaked last April. In his defense, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz submitted “original copies” of two certified documents dated February 2006, refuting ownership of several plush London properties in question. The damning detail: the papers were typeset in Calibri, a font that was not publicly available until a year later.

Embattled Nawaz Sharif. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Specimen. (Lucas De Groot)

Created by Dutch type designer Lucas de Groot, Calibri replaced Times New Roman as Microsoft Office’s default font on January 2007. The sans serif typeface was first available on a beta version of Microsoft Office for developers on June 2006, four months after Maryam allegedly signed the papers, as Newsweek elaborates.

Fontgate’s hero is the keen-eyed British forensic document examiner Robert Radley. Working with Radley’s lab in Reading in the UK, Pakistan’s joint investigation team concluded that the documents were falsified to mislead the court “beyond any doubt.”

Since the font gaffe was publicized earlier this week, 40 revisions have been made to Calibri’s Wikipedia page, including a reference to the corruption case. Administrators have now locked the page to prevent any changes until July 18.