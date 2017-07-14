Watch US president Donald Trump sit through a Daft Punk tribute medley

Gazing down the Champs-Élysées on Friday (July 14), US president Donald Trump sat with newly elected French president Emmanuel Macron to view Paris’s Bastille Day parade.

A highlight of the parade was a military band paying tribute to one of France’s most important cultural exports, the robot-helmeted electro-pop duo Daft Punk. Marching in formation, the band played a medley of Daft Punk hits, including “Get Lucky,” “One More Time” and the ebullient “Digital Love”

Macron—who at 39 is more in Daft Punk’s target demographic than Trump, at 71—beamed from the stands, looking like it was all he could do to restrain himself from dancing in his seat. Meanwhile, Trump sat still, wearing a blank and rather glum expression, with the exception of a few words exchanged with his host. The front of his hair bobbed slightly in the wind.

Perhaps Trump, who has appeared in pop videos, wasn’t in the mood for French house music. Or maybe he was just disappointed the band didn’t play anything off the album Homework.