A visual guide to every contender for the Iron Throne on “Game of Thrones”

Winter is here. Finally.
Season seven of HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones begins Sunday (July 16) at 9pm US Eastern time. Because the show features so many characters and interweaving plot lines, we thought we’d help you catch up for the new season.
Below are convenient (shareable!) trading cards for the four most important players on the show headed into season seven: Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and the Night King. And below the four main cards, we tell you everything you need to know about all the other characters, and what might happen to them.
Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Game of Thrones as we head into its penultimate season:
Sansa Stark
- Where: Winterfell
- Allies: House Stark, the Northern Houses, the Knights of the Vale, Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, Brienne of Tarth
- Enemies: House Lannister
- What’s next?: With Littlefinger whispering in her ear; she may turn against her half-brother (who’s actually her cousin) Jon Snow.
Arya Stark
- Where: Last seen in The Twins killing Walder Frey
- Allies: House Stark
- Enemies: House Lannister, the Faceless Men (maybe?), the Mountain
- What’s next?: The only ones left on her kill list are Cersei and Gregor Clegane (“the Mountain”).
Bran Stark
- Where: Just north of the Wall
- Allies: House Stark, Meera Reed, the Children of the Forest
- Enemies: House Lannister, the Night King
- What’s next?: Now that he’s “marked” by the Night King, could he unknowingly allow the White Walkers to pass through the Wall if he does so himself?
Jamie Lannister
- Where: King’s Landing
- Allies: House Lannister
- Enemies: House Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, House Tyrell, House Martell
- What’s next?: Will he lead the Lannister army into battle to protect her sister and his family name?
Tyrion Lannister
- Where: Sailing for Westeros with Daenerys Targaryen
- Allies: Daenerys Targaryan, Varys, Yara and Theon Greyjoy
- Enemies: House Lannister
- What’s next?: His proximity to Daenerys could put him on a collision course with big sister Cersei, who won’t be too happy to see him.
Yara Greyjoy
- Where: At sea with Daenerys Targaryen’s army
- Allies: Daenerys Targaryen, Theon Greyjoy, the Iron Fleet
- Enemies: Euron Greyjoy, House Lannister
- What’s next?: Will evil uncle Euron figure out where she has run off to?
Theon Greyjoy
- Where: At sea with Daenerys Targaryen’s army
- Allies: Daenerys Targaryen, Yara Greyjoy, the Iron Fleet, House Stark (debatable)
- Enemies: Euron Greyjoy, House Lannister
- What’s next?: What will Jon Snow do if he ever sees Theon again?
Euron Greyjoy
- Where: Iron Islands
- Allies: Ironborn
- Enemies: House Greyjoy, Daenerys Targaryen
- What’s next?: Might he align with House Lannister to take on Daenerys Targaryen’s army?
Petyr Baelish (“Littlefinger”)
- Where: Winterfell
- Allies: Sansa Stark, House Arryn
- Enemies: It’s very hard to say with this guy.
- What’s next?: He’ll probably try to turn Sansa against Jon, thus moving himself closer to the Iron Throne.
What everyone else is up to
Samwell Tarly: Training to become a maester at the Citadel in Oldtown
Melisandre: Looking for a home after being exiled from Winterfell by Jon Snow
Olenna Tyrell: Aligning with House Martell in Dorne, planning to back Daenerys Targaryen and get revenge on House Lannister
Ellaria Sand: See above
Davos Seaworth: Advising Jon Snow at Winterfell
Sandor Clegane (“The Hound”): Joining the Brotherhood Without Banners to head North and take on the White Walkers
Varys: Scheming behind the scenes to help Daenerys Targaryen in her pursuit of the Iron Throne
Brienne of Tarth: Escaping Riverrun via rowboat, ostensibly headed back to Winterfell to do whatever Sansa Stark asks her to
Jorah Mormont: Wandering Westeros looking for a cure for Greyscale
Tormund: Sporting a great beard and supporting Jon Snow’s quest to save Westeros from the White Walkers
Gendry: Still rowing