A visual guide to every contender for the Iron Throne on “Game of Thrones”

Winter is here. Finally.

Season seven of HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones begins Sunday (July 16) at 9pm US Eastern time. Because the show features so many characters and interweaving plot lines, we thought we’d help you catch up for the new season.

Below are convenient (shareable!) trading cards for the four most important players on the show headed into season seven: Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and the Night King. And below the four main cards, we tell you everything you need to know about all the other characters, and what might happen to them.

For more Game of Thrones discussion, check out the preview episode of Joffrey’s Place, Quartz’s new Facebook Live series about the hit HBO show. Starting Monday (July 17), Quartz growth editor Jennifer Chang and I will be live on our new Quartzy Facebook page every Monday at 1pm ET to break down the most recent episode. We’ll discuss Thrones-inspired stock tips (sell all your Cersei shares), eulogize the dead (RIP Tommen), and debate what would happen if the Iron Bank of Braavos needed a bailout.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Game of Thrones as we head into its penultimate season:

Sansa Stark

(HBO)

Where: Winterfell

Winterfell Allies: House Stark, the Northern Houses, the Knights of the Vale, Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, Brienne of Tarth

House Stark, the Northern Houses, the Knights of the Vale, Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, Brienne of Tarth Enemies: House Lannister

House Lannister What’s next?: With Littlefinger whispering in her ear; she may turn against her half-brother (who’s actually her cousin) Jon Snow.

Arya Stark

(HBO)

Where: Last seen in The Twins killing Walder Frey

Last seen in The Twins killing Walder Frey Allies: House Stark

House Stark Enemies: House Lannister, the Faceless Men (maybe?), the Mountain

House Lannister, the Faceless Men (maybe?), the Mountain What’s next?: The only ones left on her kill list are Cersei and Gregor Clegane (“the Mountain”).

Bran Stark

(HBO)

Where: Just north of the Wall

Just north of the Wall Allies: House Stark, Meera Reed, the Children of the Forest

House Stark, Meera Reed, the Children of the Forest Enemies: House Lannister, the Night King

House Lannister, the Night King What’s next?: Now that he’s “marked” by the Night King, could he unknowingly allow the White Walkers to pass through the Wall if he does so himself?

Jamie Lannister

(HBO)

Where: King’s Landing

King’s Landing Allies: House Lannister

House Lannister Enemies: House Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, House Tyrell, House Martell

House Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, House Tyrell, House Martell What’s next?: Will he lead the Lannister army into battle to protect her sister and his family name?

Tyrion Lannister

(HBO)

Where: Sailing for Westeros with Daenerys Targaryen

Sailing for Westeros with Daenerys Targaryen Allies: Daenerys Targaryan, Varys, Yara and Theon Greyjoy

Daenerys Targaryan, Varys, Yara and Theon Greyjoy Enemies: House Lannister

House Lannister What’s next?: His proximity to Daenerys could put him on a collision course with big sister Cersei, who won’t be too happy to see him.

Yara Greyjoy

(HBO)

Where: At sea with Daenerys Targaryen’s army

At sea with Daenerys Targaryen’s army Allies: Daenerys Targaryen, Theon Greyjoy, the Iron Fleet

Daenerys Targaryen, Theon Greyjoy, the Iron Fleet Enemies: Euron Greyjoy, House Lannister

Euron Greyjoy, House Lannister What’s next?: Will evil uncle Euron figure out where she has run off to?

Theon Greyjoy

Where: At sea with Daenerys Targaryen’s army

At sea with Daenerys Targaryen’s army Allies: Daenerys Targaryen, Yara Greyjoy, the Iron Fleet, House Stark (debatable)

Daenerys Targaryen, Yara Greyjoy, the Iron Fleet, House Stark (debatable) Enemies: Euron Greyjoy, House Lannister

Euron Greyjoy, House Lannister What’s next?: What will Jon Snow do if he ever sees Theon again?

Euron Greyjoy

(HBO)

Where: Iron Islands

Iron Islands Allies: Ironborn

Ironborn Enemies: House Greyjoy, Daenerys Targaryen

House Greyjoy, Daenerys Targaryen What’s next?: Might he align with House Lannister to take on Daenerys Targaryen’s army?

Petyr Baelish (“Littlefinger”)

(HBO)

Where: Winterfell

Winterfell Allies: Sansa Stark, House Arryn

Sansa Stark, House Arryn Enemies: It’s very hard to say with this guy.

It’s very hard to say with this guy. What’s next?: He’ll probably try to turn Sansa against Jon, thus moving himself closer to the Iron Throne.

What everyone else is up to

Samwell Tarly: Training to become a maester at the Citadel in Oldtown

Melisandre: Looking for a home after being exiled from Winterfell by Jon Snow

Olenna Tyrell: Aligning with House Martell in Dorne, planning to back Daenerys Targaryen and get revenge on House Lannister

Ellaria Sand: See above

Davos Seaworth: Advising Jon Snow at Winterfell

Sandor Clegane (“The Hound”): Joining the Brotherhood Without Banners to head North and take on the White Walkers

Varys: Scheming behind the scenes to help Daenerys Targaryen in her pursuit of the Iron Throne

Brienne of Tarth: Escaping Riverrun via rowboat, ostensibly headed back to Winterfell to do whatever Sansa Stark asks her to

Jorah Mormont: Wandering Westeros looking for a cure for Greyscale

Tormund: Sporting a great beard and supporting Jon Snow’s quest to save Westeros from the White Walkers

Gendry: Still rowing