In 1932, Amelia Earhart told the New York Times to quit calling her “Mrs. Putnam”

By the 1980s, more women were opting not to take a married name at all. A 2004 study (pdf) in the Journal of Economic Perspectives looked at women’s surnames in the New York Times Sunday Styles pages and wedding announcements from 1975 to 2001. There was a major rise in women keeping their surnames and deciding not to adopt their husbands’ names. Only 2% kept their surnames in 1975, and 4% in 1976. By 1980, about 10% of women did. That rose to 20% by the mid-1980s.

Now, about a third of brides maintain their surnames. Still, the question of whether to take a husband’s name, and how to refer to a married woman, remains an issue for many. Of the 30% of women who maintain their given surname, about a third choose to hyphenate, thus combining their husband’s name with their own to merge their old and new identities.

Some couples decide on a hybrid name of their own creation, made up of both of their last names. In such cases, they both adopt new identities with the marriage. That doesn’t solve the branding problem, however, and leaves both members of the couple ordering new business cards, passports, licenses, and more.

Very commonly, women keep their given surname in a professional context and officially adopt their married name legally, either to ensure that they share the same last name as their children or to honor tradition. Regardless of why they choose to do it, the two-name system isn’t perfect.

For example, Yen Ha, founder of Front Studio Architects, told Quartz that recently, when she was a visiting professor at a university that handed out email addresses based on legal names, the school gave her an email address based on her married name. Only, while she had indeed changed her legal surname to that of her husband, she goes by her given surname professionally. She asked the administration to change her email all semester, yet the school did not relent.

From an administrative perspective, a name change can be a major hassle. In America, it means switching up your important documentation and contacting many bureaucracies we usually try to avoid, like the Department of Motor Vehicles or the Social Security Administration.

More fundamentally, there’s the question of identity. We may be much more than our names but, as you noted in 1932, it’s strange to become someone new, say “Mrs. Putnam” instead of “Ms. Earhart.” That’s especially true after working so hard to become you. But we don’t have to tell you that, of all people.

Thanks for your courage.

Love,

Ladies of the future