Zombies and vomit: The new emoji coming soon to the iPhone

It’s World Emoji Day, decreed as such by the July 17 calendar emoji—so what better way to celebrate than to replace more nouns with hieroglyphics?

Apple announced today that it will introduce a slew of new emoji for its forthcoming updates to its mobile and computer operating systems, iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra. Both systems are expected to be released this autumn, and Apple has previewed some of the emoji it’ll be adding to its ever-increasing stable:

New emoji include Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person and Breastfeeding, and food items such as Sandwich and Coconut. More animals and mythical creatures like T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie and Elf are a fun way to describe situations and new Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces make any message more fun.

Some of these will be welcome additions for large swathes of the world’s population that haven’t been represented in emoji form—including women who wear headscarves, and anyone with a beard. And others will just help us more accurately represent how we might feel at any given moment, including the zombie emoji, and one that Apple didn’t include in its press release, but did include a picture of: the vomit emoji.

If you’re a bearded person who’s had a long night out and feels like a zombie the next morning, now you can finally tell your whole story through emoji. Felicitations.