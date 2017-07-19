How Brexit negotiations are going, in one photo

British and EU officials met in Brussels Monday, kicking off a four day stretch of negotiations to determine terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union. But photos from the talks suggest that Britain’s not quite prepared to move on.

Reports from the first day noted that EU representatives arrived ready and willing to discuss the specifics of Brexit, including a proposed “divorce bill” for several billion euros. In response, British representatives seemed to be dragging their feet, and did not offer specific details of their agenda.

Brexit chief David Davis reportedly left shortly after talks began July 17, but even before that, wire photographers captured telling images of the negotiating table. Below, EU representatives (left) appear armed with stacks of notes, while all three British negotiators (right) seem to have brought only a journal and a single pen to share between them.

European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his delegation and Britain’s Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and his delegation on July 17. (Reuters/Thierry Charlier/Pool)

As Politico reports: