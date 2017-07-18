A Republican day of reckoning is coming as the Senate tries to repeal Obamacare entirely

Seven years after the US health insurance bill now known as Obamacare passed, Senate Republicans are engaged in a desperate, last-ditch effort to destroy it. If successful, they will yank insurance from more than 30 million Americans, with no replacement plan for most, and could cause premiums to double for millions more. To be fair, though, they would only be doing exactly what they promised voters they would do when they were elected.

The US Senate will vote in “coming days” to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without any replacement, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, essentially taking up a bill that passed the Senate in 2015, but was vetoed by the president. “President Obama vetoed it then. President Trump will sign it now,” McConnell said, throwing down the gauntlet to his fellow Republican Senators after they failed to pass another bill that weakened the ACA but didn’t eliminate it entirely.

Not passing it isn’t an option, US president Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday. If the Senate doesn’t deliver, he said he plans to “let Obamacare fail” because “it will be a lot easier.”

“We’re not going to own it,” Trump said, referring possibly to the fallout from the insurance plan’s failure. “I’m not going to own it. I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it.”

Trump may be wrong about that. While Republicans took the House in 2010, the Senate in 2014, and the presidency in 2016 thanks in part to their opposition to Obamacare, US voters seem to have had a change of heart since November. After lengthy attempts to repeal and replace the legislation in the House this year, a majority of Americans for the first time said they approved of the act in an April Gallup poll.

The next few days will be crucial, say both the libertarian and small government advocates who have tried to kill Obamacare for years, and the Democrats and health-care activists who support it. Already both sides are flooding Congress phone lines with calls and planning protests and demonstrations.

“This is a moment of reckoning for the Republicans who have been pushing this for the better part of a decade,” said one longtime Tea Party advisor. “There will be a ton of pressure from activists and constituents to not be a fraud.”

Whether Trump will help in the process or not is unclear. He spent the last few days at one of his golf resorts, then held an intimate steak dinner for a group of Republican senators on Monday night, all of whom were already in favor of health -are bill. He was reportedly blindsided when two Republicans who weren’t invited defected Monday night.

Already the unified front that Republican senators showed in 2015 when they voted to repeal the ACA entirely is crumbling. Then, Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to vote against the bill. But by early Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito had said she couldn’t vote for a full repeal; Rob Portman, the Ohio senator, had said he thought it could “add to more uncertainty” and make things more expensive for Ohio residents; and Lisa Murkowski, the Alaskan Republican, said she was against appealing without a replacement.

If two senators besides Collins defect, the Senate will need to give up on repealing Obamacare entirely, and do something even more drastic: start working with Democrats in Congress to fix it.