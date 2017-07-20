How to watch the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” online

Winter officially came for Game of Thrones viewers last week, and if the show’s first episode is any indication, we’re in for a tumultuous season.

HBO’s hugely popular drama, now in penultimate season, returned on July 16 with arguably the funniest episode in the series’ history: “Dragonstone.”

Here’s how to keep up with the rest of the season.

What time is Game of Thrones on?

Episodes in the seventh season of Game of Thrones air at 9pm US eastern time on Sundays until the finale on Aug. 27.

How to watch Game of Thrones online and on broadcast TV:

As Quartz previously reported, HBO makes Game of Thrones available through:

cable and satellite providers like Comcast and DirecTV,

telecom companies like Verizon,

video on-demand services like Amazon Channels,

internet-TV packages like Sling TV and PlayStation Vue that work with devices such as the Apple TV and game consoles,

directly to consumers through its own online services, HBO Now and HBO Go,

and it even starting selling itself as an add-on to Hulu, a US video on-demand platform that recently launched its own live-TV service.

How many episodes are in season 7 of Game of Thrones?

There are seven episodes this season.

How many seasons of Game of Thrones will there be?

The eighth season of Game of Thrones, which will air in either 2018 or 2019 (HBO has yet to confirm), will be the series’ last, and will have six episodes.

Catch up on what you need to know for season 7:

And presenting… Joffrey’s Place

For more Game of Thrones discussion, check out Joffrey’s Place, Quartz’s new Facebook Live series about the hit HBO show.

Throughout the season, Quartz TV reporter Adam Epstein and Growth editor Jennifer Chang will be live on our new Quartzy Facebook page every Monday at 1pm US eastern time to break down the most recent episode. From Epstein:

We’ll discuss Thrones-inspired stock tips (sell all your Cersei shares), eulogize the dead (RIP Tommen), and debate what would happen if the Iron Bank of Braavos needed a bailout.

You can watch our discussion of the first episode on Joffrey’s Place in the player above. In it, our experts unpack the season premiere (with stock tips, Ed Sheeran, and a not-to-be missed violin solo).