Best Buy’s durability, healthcare’s headaches, and eight other stories you might have missed

1. It’s alive

The tech revolution came, it saw, and it disrupted. And malls and office parks across the world are littered with the decaying storefronts and business models that once ruled the economic landscape. So let’s be honest. We all thought Best Buy would be dead by now. But it’s not. In the words and intonation of the great Gene Wilder in Young Frankenstein, “It’s alive!” The company’s CEO explains, “We don’t see ourselves as a brick-and-mortar retailer, we’re a multichannel retailer.” Whatever they are is something that’s definitely worth exploring if you own a traditional business. From the LA Times: Why the grim reaper of retail hasn’t come to claim Best Buy.

+ “Kroger, Target, Wal-Mart, and Costco, have all recently felt the Amazon effect. But no one has been as hard hit as Blue Apron.” From Gizmodo: At This Point, Amazon Can Crush a Company Just By Filing for a Trademark.

