A tiny update to iOS 11 will make Apple’s AirPods so much more useful

Apple’s next iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, is due out later this year, and there’s a helpful addition for anyone who owns Apple’s wireless earbuds, or is considering picking up a pair.

Currently, Apple’s AirPods aren’t particularly useful for controlling your music. By default, double-tapping on one of the earbuds activates Siri, which you could theoretically use to pause, skip a song, or go back—if you don’t have a problem with publicly addressing a virtual assistant. The double-tap function can also be programmed to pause your music as well, but that’s it.

best feature in ios11 no question pic.twitter.com/Zc3AHlDAZn — Isaac Hepworth (@isaach) July 17, 2017

But a few eagle-eyed users of the beta version of iOS 11 that’s being tested right now have noticed that you can program the taps for each AirPod individually, and that there are more options available. You can now set your earbuds to respond to taps that skip tracks and go back one song, in addition to pausing audio and activating Siri.

If you’ve decided to risk updating your phone to the public beta that’s available now, or if you’re reading this in the future (hello!), here’s how to change your AirPods’ tap functions:

Make sure you’re wearing your AirPods and they’re connected to your phone Go to Settings Tap Bluetooth and look for your AirPods in the devices list Tap the blue “i” in a circle Set left and right functions from the “Double-tap on AirPod” section

Sadly, there’s no way to have the AirPods perform all of the new functions, but at least with the update, you won’t have to take your phone out of your pocket every time you want to skip a song.