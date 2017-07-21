The future of work in India is funky co-working spaces, not stuffy offices

Co-working spaces typically work on a leasing model, where a provider rents out desks on an hourly basis. Monthly membership fees vary between Rs3,000 and Rs10,000 for a desk, making them particularly attractive for small firms looking to save money.

A seat in co-working spaces costs anywhere between a half to one-third of that in a conventional setup, the report says. In fact, in Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, they are at least 20% cheaper. Which explains why most of them are packed—companies that JLL spoke to were running at 85% occupancy—helping providers typically break-even in a short span of five months.

Unsurprisingly, startups and investors have already begun capitalising on the opportunity. For instance, earlier this year, Awfis Space Solutions raised $20 million backed by Sequoia capital. New York-based WeWork made its India debut earlier this year in Bengaluru, offering 2,000 desks. By 2018, JLL estimates, India’s co-working market could receive $400 million in investments.