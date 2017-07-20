NEXT DRAFT

Trump tattletales, McCain stays positive, and eight other stories you might have missed

Written by
John McCain giving thumbs up.
John McCain is in high spirits despite his medical diagnosis (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Written by

1. You’re gonna need a bigger bus

By popular demand, I try not to lead NextDraft with Trump news. But we’ve arrived at our first serious Trump era crisis: There’s no more room under the bus. In an(other) epic interview with the NYT, Trump ripped Mueller, Rosenstein, Comey, and most notably, Jeff Sessions—one of his earliest and most influential supporters: and the one non-family member even longtime Trump-observers were surprised to see thrown under the bus. Trump said if he had known Sessions would have recused himself in the Russia investigation, he wouldn’t have appointed him.

+ Here are the excerpts from the interview. Interestingly, Trump mentions Hillary Clinton within the first twenty words of his first answer. The question: “How was your lunch?”

+ Sessions gave no indication that the latest remarks by his boss would push him to resign: “We love this job, we love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate.”

+ Trump also indicated that he believed Mueller would be crossing a red line if his investigation moved into his private financial dealings. According to Bloomberg, that red line is already in Mueller’s rearview mirror. And from the NYT: Big German Bank, Key to Trump’s Finances, Faces New Scrutiny.

+ And, in the midst of all the scandals and bluster, some policy news from Reuters: Trump ends CIA arms support for anti-Assad Syria rebels: “The U.S. decision, said one of the officials, is part of an effort by the administration to improve relations with Russia, which along with Iranian-supported groups has largely succeeded in preserving Assad’s government in the six-year-civil war.”

home our picks popular latest obsessions search