When did Jeff Bezos get so cool?

Amazon is one of the most important US companies right now. It’s producing award-winning content, nearly every household in the US is a subscriber to its Prime delivery service, and its earnings are through the roof. If it even thinks about entering a market, its competitors tumble.

Somewhere along its way to becoming a global force valued at almost half a trillion dollars, Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder and CEO, turned from a balding bookseller with a penchant for sweaters into, well, this:

The evolution of Amazon's Jeff Bezos pic.twitter.com/UwbGg8hN4p — The Race Draft (@The_Race_Draft) July 15, 2017

Former and current Jeff Bezos is literally the 'you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about' meme. pic.twitter.com/NNA2LlFxy8 — Yoni Mernick (@OriginalYoni) July 14, 2017

This was Bezos looking fit and dressed like someone in a Daniel Craig-era Bond movie, or perhaps someone who really liked J.K. Simmons’ performance in Whiplash, at the Sun Valley conference in Idaho last week. The image instantly became a meme. Amazon is even selling the look on its new social network.

Even late last year, when visiting future president Trump, he looked like a run-of-the-mill CEO.

Regular Jeff. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

But something’s changed. Bezos has recently been seen piloting a giant robot:

And today he joined Instagram to post this video (perhaps shot by one of Amazon’s drones) of him casually sunning himself on the roof of a new facility where one of his other companies, Blue Origin, will build reusable rockets to send goods and perhaps eventually people, into space.

Manufacturing facility for the heavy-lift New Glenn launch vehicle is coming along nicely. #BlueOrigin #ReusableRockets #LaunchLandRepeat #GradatimFerociter A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

It’s unclear when exactly Bezos’ transformation began. Perhaps being in that robot gave him a major confidence boost. But whatever caused it, it seems that he and another multi-company billionaire who also wants to send us into space, Elon Musk, are competing to see who can be more like Hank Scorpio from The Simpsons—hopefully without the same ending.