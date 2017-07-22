Impossibly tall glass towers shooting up into the sky, a crowded neon street scene reminsiceint of Blade Runner, a massive development that looks like it was plopped down all at once in a computer simulation.
These are just some of the entries shared by National Geographic in anticipation of announcing the Travel Photographer of the Year in their annual contest. In a recent selection of images from the contest, travel photographers have shared evidence of our imagined future, like the iridescent skyscrapers of Busan, South Korea, or a sleek, minimalist library in Stuttgart, Germany, that seem ripped from the imagined future of Hollywood films.
Unsurprisingly, several of the photos are from Hong Kong, a place so densely populated that photographer Ho Lam Cheng refers to it as “Motherboard City.”
“The buildings seem like computer servers,” he writes, “whereas the main roads are the connecting cables of different servers . . . People are like data, transferring from one side to another side.”
Voting for the “People’s Choice” category is still open, and contest winners will be announced on August 1.