It doesn’t really matter where you go to business school

Fret as they may over brand names and rankings competition, students at the majority of America’s graduate-level business schools will likely do just fine for themselves.

US News and World Report, which puts together yearly rankings of colleges and graduate schools based on details like tuition, academic research citations, and post-graduation income, has released new data on business schools that—on first glance—confirms a popular belief: The best schools are Harvard, University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and University of Chicago’s Booth school, with a sprinkling of other Ivy League or typically high-profile names rounding out the top of the list.

But when looking at the return on investment (ROI) of various schools, the rankings shift dramatically.

That’s partly because the most so-called “prestigious” schools also charge students higher tuition—meaning that an MBA from a lesser-known school might actually have a better payoff. Below, for instance, are 14 of the top 20 schools in US News’ rankings (six schools did not provide adequate salary data), but reshuffled based on the salary-to-debt ratios of graduates of the class of 2016.