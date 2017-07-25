NEXT DRAFT

Mental healthcare, capitalist summer camps, and eight other stories you might have missed

Written by
Broken blocks of sea ice emerge from under the hull of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails through the Victoria Strait while traversing the Arctic's Northwest Passage, Friday, July 21, 2017. Sea ice forms when the top layer of water reaches freezing point, usually around the start of October. As temperatures continue to fall this first-year ice grows downward until it is several feet thick. If the ice survives the following summer melt it becomes second-year ice. Another cycle and it becomes multi-year ice, which is the toughest kind.
Ice ice baby. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
1. Proceed with Caution

“Sen. John McCain, recently diagnosed with brain cancer, entered the chamber to a standing ovation and cast the 50th Republican vote. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska broke ranks to oppose the measure, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to break a 50-50 tie.” From Politico: Republicans vote to proceed with debate on Obamacare repeal.

+ Now the Senate has to decide which of a few bills and strategies they’ll pursue. President Trump says they’ll come up with something really, really wonderful. Phew.

+ Vox has a useful flowchart that helps explain what comes next in the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare. (At this point, I hope I’ll be covered for confusion.)

