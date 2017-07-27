The world’s most architecturally stunning national libraries, in photos

Around the world, governments found national libraries in order to archive its citizens’ most important writings, art and music. Less concerned with lending out books than a typical public or university library, national libraries tell the story of a country through rare publications and primary documents, like photographs, maps, audio recordings and letters.

But it’s not just what they contain that matters. National libraries themselves are a reflection of the country they serve; their architecture can offer visions of both the nation’s history and its future. Here’s a selection of the world’s most interesting national libraries:

National Library of China

人海中我孤单 A post shared by 想 (@hopemmk) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

Library of Congress, United States

#library #washingtondc #ImATraveler #mydestinationguide A post shared by Vivian Lin (@vivianlinn0213) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Osterreichische Nationalbibliothek, Austria

Biblioteca Nacional de Chile

Sala de leitura coletiva – Biblioteca Nacional do Chile. A post shared by Arnaldo Carvalho Jr. (@arnaldocarvalhojr) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Bibliothèque Nationale de France

One of the places I like visiting wherever I go is the local library. Look at this one Parisian style! 💙🇫🇷#paris #library #bibliotheque A post shared by Andrea Benavides (@colombianabroad) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Biblioteca Nacional, Brazil

A post shared by Maria Chafir (@mchafir) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

National Library of South Africa

#nationallibraryofsouthafrica #capetown #library A post shared by carina (@rina_teix) on Feb 6, 2015 at 7:42am PST

National Library, Singapore

In a good book, the best is between the lines…📖 A post shared by Dennys Davitta M. (@dennysdavitta) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

National Library of Ireland

National Library of Greece

Στην εκπνοή.. A post shared by Vassilis Tsapopoulos (@v.tsapo) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:36am PST

King Fahd National Library, Saudi Arabia

National Diet Library, Japan

A post shared by Ilia Konovalov (@ilia.konovalov) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Deutsche National Bibliothek, Germany

#dnb #deutschenationalbibliothek #ffm #onedayinlife #frankfurt #igersfrankfurt #frankfurtdubistsowunderbar #frankfurtmeineliebe A post shared by Christian Dorn (@graphr) on May 21, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Russian State Library

National Library of Scotland

Edinburgh'un halka açık kütüphanesi 📚 Giriş serbest olmakla birlikte istediğiniz kadar vakit geçirebilirsiniz ✌🏻 A post shared by Dünya Kütüphaneleri (@dunyakutuphaneleri) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Kungliga Biblioteket, Sweden

British Library