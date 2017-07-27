SHHHHHHHH

The world’s most architecturally stunning national libraries, in photos

France National Richelieu Library
The Richelieu-Louvois Library in Paris, part of the National Library of France. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Around the world, governments found national libraries in order to archive its citizens’ most important writings, art and music. Less concerned with lending out books than a typical public or university library, national libraries tell the story of a country through rare publications and primary documents, like photographs, maps, audio recordings and letters.

But it’s not just what they contain that matters. National libraries themselves are a reflection of the country they serve; their architecture can offer visions of both the nation’s history and its future. Here’s a selection of the world’s most interesting national libraries:

National Library of China

人海中我孤单

A post shared by 想 (@hopemmk) on

Library of Congress, United States

#library #washingtondc #ImATraveler #mydestinationguide

A post shared by Vivian Lin (@vivianlinn0213) on

Osterreichische Nationalbibliothek, Austria

Biblioteca Nacional de Chile

Sala de leitura coletiva – Biblioteca Nacional do Chile.

A post shared by Arnaldo Carvalho Jr. (@arnaldocarvalhojr) on

Bibliothèque Nationale de France

Biblioteca Nacional, Brazil

A post shared by Maria Chafir (@mchafir) on

National Library of South Africa

#nationallibraryofsouthafrica #capetown #library

A post shared by carina (@rina_teix) on

National Library, Singapore

In a good book, the best is between the lines…📖

A post shared by Dennys Davitta M. (@dennysdavitta) on

National Library of Ireland

National Library of Greece

Στην εκπνοή..

A post shared by Vassilis Tsapopoulos (@v.tsapo) on

King Fahd National Library, Saudi Arabia

National Diet Library, Japan

Deutsche National Bibliothek, Germany

Russian State Library

National Library of Scotland

Edinburgh'un halka açık kütüphanesi 📚 Giriş serbest olmakla birlikte istediğiniz kadar vakit geçirebilirsiniz ✌🏻

A post shared by Dünya Kütüphaneleri (@dunyakutuphaneleri) on

Kungliga Biblioteket, Sweden

British Library

Being all researchy and stuff. I smell like 19th century book.

A post shared by LED (@farewell_narnia) on

