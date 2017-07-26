Netflix’s next animated comedy is an “adult fantasy” from the creator of “The Simpsons”

Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama and perhaps the most coveted name in animation, has landed at Netflix. The streaming giant announced that Groening’s Disenchantment, an “adult fantasy,” will be the next show added to its already impressive repertoire of animated comedies.

Disenchantment will take place in “Dreamland,” a collapsing medieval kingdom where a “hard-drinking young princess” (voiced by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson) will encounter all sorts of mystical creatures, including ogres, imps, and “lots of human fools,” according to a Netflix announcement.

The series will fittingly be about “how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots,” Groening said.

Others in the voice cast include Nat Faxon, Eric Andre, and several people Futurama fans will recognize, namely John DiMaggio (who voices Bender), Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche. Netflix ordered two 10-episode seasons of Disenchantment, which will debut in 2018.

Groening, a 12-time Emmy winner, had been in talks with Netflix for more than a year. Disenchantment will be his first major project since Futurama was canceled by Comedy Central in 2013. Of course, the animator is still making new episodes of The Simpsons, the longest-running American scripted primetime series in history. The legendary animated sitcom debuted in 1989 and was recently renewed for an unfathomable 29th and 30th seasons.

Like it’s done with many other genres, Netflix has tried to carve out a niche in adult animated fare. In 2014, it debuted BoJack Horseman, an animated sitcom starring actor Will Arnett as the voice of a washed-up, alcoholic horse who used to be the star of a family-friendly TV show. A year later, the streaming service released F is for Family, an animated comedy created by and starring comedian Bill Burr.

In addition to Disenchantment, Netflix has also greenlit Big Mouth, an animated show coming later this year with an incredible voice cast including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele.

Netflix announced earlier this month that it now has 104 million global subscribers, a number it’s reached in part by relentlessly investing in new original content from big names like Groening.