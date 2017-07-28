China’s not just committed to expanding clean energy, it’s also trying to make it cuter.

The Panda Green Energy Group is planning to build 100 solar farms with panels arranged to look like pandas from above. Each 100-megawatt solar farm has the capacity to power 10,000 homes each year, generating 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours of energy over 25 years.

The firm is discussing expanding solar farms to Australia and North America and looking to install 12 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2020. It’s all part of China’s initiative to connect Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with new infrastructure projects and trade routes.