Jeff Bezos woke up the world’s richest man—and will go to sleep in second place

It was a good start to the day for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. After a spike in after-hours trading last night, the value of Bezos’ 80 million shares in Amazon had pushed him past Microsoft founder Bill Gates to become the world’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of over $90 billion.

But sadly for Bezos, his moment in the sun was shorter than an Amazon Prime overnight delivery. Amazon’s stock tumbled after rallying this morning, finishing the day at $1,046, meaning his shares are only worth a paltry $84 billion. After tallying up all their other assets, this pushed Gates back into the lead, still at close to $90 billion, according to the BBC.

But given the domination Amazon seems to be set upon, from its moves into produce (and its potential acquisition of Whole Foods) and fashion, it’s probably safe to say that Gates’ position at the top will likely be under threat from Bezos for a while to come.

And even if he’s not in first place, he’s probably still the coolest multibillionaire out there.