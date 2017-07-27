ISIS prisoners, Finnish sports, and eight other stories you might have missed

A view of the shore of Lake Bracciano, about 35 kilometers northwest of Rome, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Rome area’s governor last week ordered no more water drawn from Lake Bracciano, which supplies much of the Italian capital, raising risk for staggered water supply shutdowns as long as eight hours daily in alternating neighborhoods. Scarce rain and chronically leaky aqueducts have combined this summer to hurt farmers in much of Italy and put Romans at risk for drastic water rationing starting later this week.
Water damage. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
1. Gene hack, man…

“We can rebuild him. We have the technology … We can make him better than he was before. Better, stronger, faster.” That was Oscar Goldman in the intro to the classic 70s show The Six Million Dollar Man. Back then, Goldman was talking about replacing an astronaut’s damaged limbs with improved bionic ones. Today, the rebuilding process starts earlier and at a much more fundamental level. From MIT Tech Review, an article best read using Oscar Goldman’s narrative voice: First Human Embryos Edited in US. “Although none of the embryos were allowed to develop for more than a few days—and there was never any intention of implanting them into a womb—the experiments are a milestone on what may prove to be an inevitable journey toward the birth of the first genetically modified humans.”

