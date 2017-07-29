Researchers have made a breakthrough to help kids with cerebral palsy walk better

For the three in 1,000 American children with cerebral palsy, basic movement can be difficult and painful. And while pediatricians and therapists can use exercises and injections to help mobility, many with the disorder still lose the ability to walk by early adulthood.

But now engineers at Columbia University say they’ve developed a robotic device that can train children with cerebral palsy to walk better, both increasing their strength and helping them maintain it. According to a doctor who tested it with some of her patients, it could keep people with cerebral palsy on their feet for decades longer.

Watch the video above to see how the training works, and how it could change the life of people with cerebral palsy.