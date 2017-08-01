A WALK IN THE PARK

A dizzyingly long footbridge connects two towns in the Swiss Alps. See it from a drone’s eye-view

A leisurely stroll. (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
Dangling nearly 300 feet (85 meters) in the air, the Europabrücke, or “Europe bridge” is a new addition to the hiker’s trail linking the towns of Zermatt and Grächen in the Swiss Alps. At a half-kilometer-long (about one-third of a mile) the suspension footbridge is being touted by the local tourism board as the longest in the world.

European Pressphoto Agency photographer Valentin Flauraud visited the bridge after its inauguration this weekend to capture its vertigo-inducing views with the help of a drone.

A drone view of one of the ends of the bridge. (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
The view from walking on the bridge. (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
Hikers on the bridge at sunset. (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
An aerial view of the bridge (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
The bridge cuts across a valley that typically had to be be crossed up and down on foot. (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
At its highest point from the ground, the drop from the bridge is 278 feet (85 meters) down. (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
The Europabrücke will allow hikers to avoid an adurous descent and climb through a valley while traversing between the towns of Zermatt and Grächen. (EPA/Valentin Flauraud)
