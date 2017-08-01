Dangling nearly 300 feet (85 meters) in the air, the Europabrücke, or “Europe bridge” is a new addition to the hiker’s trail linking the towns of Zermatt and Grächen in the Swiss Alps. At a half-kilometer-long (about one-third of a mile) the suspension footbridge is being touted by the local tourism board as the longest in the world.
European Pressphoto Agency photographer Valentin Flauraud visited the bridge after its inauguration this weekend to capture its vertigo-inducing views with the help of a drone.