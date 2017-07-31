Anthony Scaramucci’s quick political death spells doom for Euron Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones”

This is Anthony Scaramucci:

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Anthony Scaramucci is—I mean, was—US president Donald Trump’s bombastic, foulmouthed communications director. Today, Trump fired Scaramucci, nicknamed “the Mooch,” just 10 days after he was hired, the New York Times reported.

The request to fire the former investment banker reportedly came from Trump’s newly appointed chief of staff, John F. Kelly. Days ago, Scaramucci called New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza and unleashed an on-the-record, unhinged and profanity-laced rant about other White House staffers, in which he threatened to “fire everyone.”

And so went the political life, and death, of the Mooch.

Meanwhile, here’s Euron Greyjoy:

(HBO)

Mr. Greyjoy is a bombastic, foul-mouthed new character on HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Some fans of the show have described him as the show’s version of the Mooch—or, rather, Mooch as reality’s version of Euron Greyjoy.

The character’s arc so far closely resembles Scaramucci’s swift rise in politics. Having appeared seemingly out of nowhere at the end of the prior season, Euron has skyrocketed to a prominent role this season as a close ally (and possible future lover) to the flaxen-haired Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Cersei Lannister. Along the way, he’s made a name for himself as a crude and sadistic man who takes pleasure in the deaths of his political enemies.

Virtually all of Euron’s lines on the show are reminiscent of Scaramucci’s rant to the New Yorker. But, unlike the Mooch, Euron has not yet met his end. If Euron continues to follow the Mooch’s trajectory, however, he will likely be the next character to fall on a show that enjoys killing off its main characters.

Indeed, the only TV show that kills off more major players than Game of Thrones is, of course, the reality show known as the Trump White House. The TV veteran Trump has eliminated literally dozens of advisors and staffers—most recently chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer.

Neither Scaramucci nor Greyjoy could be reached for comment.