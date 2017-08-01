A significant share of Brits who voted to leave the European Union are willing to make big sacrifices to ensure that the UK goes through with its divorce from the EU.

According to a new poll by YouGov, just over 60% of Brexit supporters believe that “significant damage” to the UK economy is a “price worth paying for bringing Britain out of the EU.” What’s more, a slightly larger group of “Leave” voters also say that it’s worth losing their jobs, or a family member losing their job, for the sake of Brexit.

YouGov noted that older people who voted for Brexit are more willing to see the country’s economic health suffer in order to ensure that Britain leaves the EU. A huge 71% of “Leave” voters aged 65 years and over are willing for “themselves and their families be economically compromised in order to achieve Brexit,” according to YouGov. This compares with 46% of 18-24 year old Leave voters.

Although they don’t feel as strongly about it, a number of “Remain” are also willing to be worse off in order for the UK to stay in the EU. Although a majority of 2,200-odd voters polled do not consider economic damage as a price worth paying for their referendum preference, a third of respondents would. The biggest difference between Brexiteers and Remainers, though, is that the latter are not nearly as willing to lose their jobs over their preference for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.