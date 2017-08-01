NEXT DRAFT

Dictators gonna dictate, cognito browsing, and eight other stories you may have missed

In this photograph taken on Sunday, July 30, 2017, a man dives from the Old Bridge in Mostar, Bosnia, during an annual diving competition that has been drawing crowds for more than 4.5 centuries. More than 10,000 spectators converged on the southern Bosnian city at the weekend to watch 41 daring men take a jump from the 27-meter-high historic Old Bridge into the cold, fast-flowing Neretva River below, as part of the Mostar's 451st annual diving competition.
Dive in. (AP Photo/Amel Emric)
1. Wash, dry … and fold

Let’s explore how dramatically changing economic trends can shift the ground beneath our feet. Instead of taking a macro view of stock markets and currency exchanges, we’ll visit San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood where one of the few remaining laundromats is closing its doors. “While families have been hauling their dirty towels, sheets, and underwear there for decades, the business’s future earnings now pale in comparison to the value of the land it sits on.” Like many urban centers, San Francisco is becoming too expensive for people who can’t afford a place with their own washer and dryer. This story of a single laundromat is a metaphor for a much broader American (and even global) saga: a growing geographic divide in which people from different socioeconomic groups are not only unequal, they’re completely separate. From The Atlantic: The Decline of the American Laundromat.

