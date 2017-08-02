NEXT DRAFT

Affirmative action attacks, designer babies, and eight other stories you might have missed


Protest sign in support of affirmative action outside of the Supreme Court.
Will president Trump lead a big fight against affirmative-action? (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


1. Your money or your life

I don’t consider myself an expert on macroeconomics or health care. But I’d assume this is how it works. If a country spends a lot of money on health then they should be a more healthy country. Always the revolutionary, America has apparently rebelled against the idea that you get what you pay for. From Bloomberg: Americans die younger despite spending the most on health care. At least we now have an answer to the age-old question, your money or your life? Neither…

