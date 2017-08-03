Boeing’s plan to draw an airplane in the sky dumped at least 300,000 kg of carbon dioxide

A Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 is currently in the air somewhere over the US tracing a flight path in its own shape: wings, fuselage, tail fins, and all. It took off from Seattle Aug. 2 at 3:38pm local time and is scheduled to land at the same place today at 9:29am.

The gif this @BoeingAirplanes 787 drawn with a 787 deserves. Still in the air at https://t.co/ltUSXWvJ2a pic.twitter.com/FOWMsfqYW1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

Without context, this seems like a publicity stunt. The distance covered in the flight is estimated to be about 25,400 km (15,800 miles). By one estimate, the 787-8’s nearly 18-hour flight will dump more than 300,000 kg of carbon dioxide in the process.

No one person will see the shape it draws. The only record will appear sites like FlightAware.

Such an endeavor may not be a complete waste. Boeing has traced such unusual flight paths before, while testing a plane’s capability to accomplish maximum duration flight. (We’ve reached out to Boeing for comment and will update the story when we hear back.)

In 2012, another 787 traced the Boeing logo. “This wasn’t a joy ride,” Boeing’s vice president of marketing Randy Tinsmith wrote on the company blog. “It was an 18 hour… flight test for a 787-8 with GE engines. Our team coordinated with the many air traffic control centers, choosing the routing to avoid restricted airspace.”

Earlier this year, Boeing 737 MAX traced “MAX” across the sky to test that it could fly for nine hours straight. “The flight was to be further bounded by a working range within the Seattle and Salt Lake Air Route Traffic Control Centers’ airspaces to minimize administrative workload,” said Boeing’s flight test engineer Andreas Weisweave on the company blog.