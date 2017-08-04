Blue Apron is cutting nearly a quarter of its staff weeks after a $300 million IPO

Blue Apron, the New York-based meal kit service, is shipping out nearly a quarter of its staff just weeks after going public.

The layoffs are expected to impact 1,270 jobs. They come after the company’s lavish June 29 entry onto the publicly traded market proved underwhelming. News of the layoffs have seen the stock price tumble.

The job cuts will come to the company’s Jersey City facility, which is slated to close in October. Blue Apron is opening a new facility in Linden, New Jersey (about 15 miles away from Jersey City), and it told CNBC that all its employees were offered the opportunity to transfer. According to CNBC, the 1,270 represents people who did not take the company up on the transfer offer. It’s unclear if those positions will be filled.

Part of the bigger problem for Blue Apron is that Amazon threw a massive wet blanket on Blue Apron’s public offering day parade by announcing about a week later that it was buying Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion. That positions Amazon well for taking on the nascent meal kit industry.